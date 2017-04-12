DUBAI, April 12 Saudi Arabia has set the final size of its planned debut international sukuk at $8 billion, split equally between a five-year and a 10-year tranche, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The final spreads for the issuance are 100 basis points over mid-swaps for the five-year notes and 140 basis points over mid-swaps for the 10-year.

Initial price guidance, released on Tuesday, put the Islamic bonds at around 115 and 155 bps over mid-swaps, respectively.

