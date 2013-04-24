DUBAI, April 24 Riyadh-based Al Bayan Holding
became the first Saudi Arabian company to issue an Islamic bond
in Malaysian ringgit, paving the way for more corporations from
the kingdom to tap into Malaysia's market, the world's biggest
for sukuk.
Al Bayan issued 200 million ringgit ($65.4 million) as the
first tranche of a newly established 1 billion ringgit
programme, a statement from Guidance Financial Group, the
company's advisers, said on Wednesday. Pricing details were not
immediately available.
Both the creation of the programme, rated AA3 by local
agency RAM Ratings, and the issue of a Malaysian currency sukuk
are firsts by a Saudi company.
Companies in the Gulf Arab region have beeen looking at
issuing Islamic bonds that target Malaysian investors as a way
to diversify funding sources and tap Asian demand for Middle
East debt.
Al Bayan issued the sukuk as a wakala; certificates are
issued by an originator through a special-purpose vehicle that
buys assets which are given to an agent for management.
HSBC Holdings' Islamic unit in Malaysia, Hong Leong
Islamic Bank, and Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd acted as
joint lead managers on the deal, while Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank
was manager in the United Arab Emirates.
Al Bayan has interests in businesses including construction
of infrastructure and buildings, general contracting,
information technology products and services, and advertising
and publishing.
($1 = 3.0570 Malaysian ringgit)
