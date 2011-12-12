* Govt holding bank discussions about local currency Islamic
bond - sources
* Looking to build yield curve for Saudi corporate issuance
By David French and Mirna Sleiman
DUBAI, Dec 12 Saudi Arabia is in talks
with banks about issuing a riyal-denominated Islamic bond, or
sukuk, five banking sources said, as the kingdom abandons its
aversion to sovereign-level debt to help build a local currency
yield curve.
High-level discussions are currently ongoing between the
Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) and a number of local and
international banks with operations in the kingdom regarding the
details, the sources said, with an issue expected as early as
the first quarter of next year.
The sukuk will not be issued directly by the government but
will instead be marketed by either a governmental agency or a
state fund, three of the sources said.
"Saudi Arabia has been preparing for this for over 12
months," a source involved in the process said, speaking on
condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"The infrastructure is there, I mean in terms of analysis,
market research, risk assessment. They're talking with banks on
different options so it's just a matter of time."
The discussions with banks are centred on the technicals of
the issue, such as the tenor and whether the sukuk will carry a
fixed or floating profit rate, a banker in the kingdom said.
SAMA, the country's central bank, was not immediately
available for comment.
While quasi-sovereign names have appeared in the local bond
market in recent years, such as Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
and Saudi Electricity Company, the Saudi
sovereign has not issued debt for many years.
Government debt was seen by the authorities as a major
problem in the late 1990s, when it was around 120 percent of
GDP, and this has left a lasting impact, said Paul Gamble, head
of research at Jadwa Investment.
"There has been an aversion to issuing debt," he said.
"There is a strong constituency here that thinks there should be
no debt at all. Therefore, it would be a departure for the
government to issue."
Gross public debt in Saudi Arabia will fall to as low as 7.1
percent of GDP this year from 9.9 percent last year, according
to International Monetary Fund projections.
CREATING A BENCHMARK
However, while the government doesn't need the cash, bankers
say the corporate market is being hampered by the lack of
sovereign benchmark to price off.
"It's very important as whenever we take a company to
market, there are issues as there is no benchmark," a debt
capital markets banker in the kingdom said.
"The lack of suitable government benchmarks has been an
issue for a while, so a series of sukuk would be very helpful
for the private sector," Gamble said.
"There are several sukuk from SABIC and SEC but there is
very little secondary trading in them as banks tend to hold them
until maturity, so they do not provide the best guide to market
conditions."
In October, Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf told
Reuters that the government was considering the issue of Islamic
or conventional bonds to fund specific projects, with the
offerings being backed by the government.
The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA) will issue a
riyal-denominated sukuk in the next two months, Prince Fahd bin
Abdullah, president of GACA, told Al Arabiya on Sunday.
However, this will be separate to the Islamic bond plans of
the sovereign, two of the sources said.