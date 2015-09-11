RBI begins 'corrective action' for IDBI Bank over bad loans
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
TOKYO Saudi Arabia, the world's top crude exporter, will supply full contracted volumes of crude oil to at least two Asian term buyers in October, unchanged from September, industry sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The move was expected as the OPEC kingpin has supplied full contractual volumes to most Asian buyers since late 2009.
NEW DELHI Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source said on Tuesday, as the oil giant cuts output as part of global supply pact and trims exports to meet rising domestic demand for power during hot summer months.