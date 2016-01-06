* Riyal's downtrend slows in forwards market
By Archana Narayanan and Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Jan 6 Saudi Arabian interest rate swaps
climbed to fresh multi-year highs on Wednesday in a sign that
some investors are raising their bets that the kingdom,
pressured by low oil prices, will eventually scrap its currency
peg to the U.S. dollar.
International banks and hedge funds have traditionally used
the forward foreign exchange market to bet against the Saudi
riyal, pegged at a spot rate of 3.75 to the U.S. dollar
since 1986.
But in recent weeks, the riyal's downtrend in that market
has slowed. Average prices of one-year dollar/riyal forwards
have moved little, implying riyal depreciation of only
about 1.8 percent in 12 months.
Instead, some investors are using IRS to hedge against the
risk of the peg being broken - or to bet that it will be broken.
Two-year Saudi IRS climbed to 2.32 percent on
Wednesday, their highest since January 2009. They have jumped 96
basis points since September - a massive rise considering the
Saudi central bank has raised official interest rates by only 25
bps in the period.
With IRS, an investor can choose to receive a floating
interest rate while paying fixed. So IRS are a bet that Riyadh
will hike rates sharply in coming years to defend its currency
or to stabilise it once the peg has been removed.
Saudi Arabia's state budget for 2016, announced towards the
end of December, was welcomed by many economists for containing
austerity steps designed to bring a budget deficit of nearly
$100 billion under control.
But the latest IRS activity shows some investors think the
austerity is not enough and that Riyadh will eventually draw
down its $628 billion of foreign assets to levels that make
defence of its currency impossible.
"We remain of the view that fundamental developments imply
that the peg is no longer a sustainable strategy," analyst Peter
Kinsella at Commerzbank said in a note to clients this week.
"In the short term, the Saudis could put off the day of
reckoning by engaging in severe budget cuts which reduce the
deficit towards more sustainable levels. However this policy is
not without domestic political risks and does not seem to be
favoured by the authorities," he added.
INTERVENTION
Saudi Arabia faced two previous bouts of speculation against
its currency after 1986, according to a 2013 research paper by
former Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) vice-governor
Abdulrahman al-Hamidy and Ahmed Banafe, published on the website
of the Bank for International Settlements.
In both cases, cheap oil fuelled concern about budget and
external deficits. But both times, SAMA quashed speculation
fairly easily by intervening in the markets, the paper found.
The central bank gathered information about speculative
positions through its contacts with local banks, then pushed the
riyal back up in the forwards market with steps such as placing
deposits with domestic banks, and buying the dollar in the spot
market while selling it forward.
The amounts spent by SAMA on intervention were modest, $655
million in 1993 and $820 million in 1998, another paper on the
BIS website estimated.
"In episodes of speculation against the riyal ... SAMA's
tactics were effective, and they are still available for use,"
Hamidy and Banafe wrote.
Most traders say that during the current period of pressure
on the riyal, SAMA has not so far conducted major intervention
against speculators - but the risk that it could do so may be
deterring banks from pushing forwards market prices further.
IRS may therefore look like a better place to bet against
the riyal, especially since Saudi money rates are in a strong
uptrend as reduced flows of oil money into bank deposits and the
government's bond issues to cover its deficit squeeze liquidity.
Many bankers in the Gulf think Saudi Arabia remains very
unlikely to depreciate the local currency because the benefit to
state finances from higher oil revenue, following conversion
from dollars to riyals, would be more than outweighed by a surge
in import costs and a market panic.
SAMA has been running down its foreign assets at an annual
rate of over $100 billion, but even at that speed, it could
easily maintain the peg for several more years. Economic reforms
being launched will reduce the pressure to sell assets.
Nevertheless, speculators against the riyal know there is a
precedent for Riyadh to tinker with the exchange rate. It
devalued the riyal in June 1986 to 3.75 from 3.65.
"If the kingdom is not in favour of an outright de-pegging,
another suitable solution, and one which we believe is more
probable than full de-pegging, would be for them to move to a
(currency) basket approach similar to that which Kuwait has
followed," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of market insights and
strategy at National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
"This would also allow the kingdom to devalue the riyal over
time, something which many people believe would bring
significant benefits to the economy."
