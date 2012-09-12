By Asma Alsharif and Amena Bakr
generation of militant Islamists, Saudi Arabia is trying to stop
its citizens from joining what some of them see as a holy war
against the Syrian government.
The Saudi public has grown incensed at the bloody images
continuously broadcast of Syria's violence alongside reports of
government forces massacring civilians, and $140 million was
raised for Syrian refugees in the first two weeks of a
government-organised campaign in August.
Riyadh has backed the rebels battling President Bashar
al-Assad, publicly calling on the international community to
"enable" Syrians to protect themselves, while sources in the
Gulf, Syria and Turkey have said it is secretly funnelling money
and arms to the Free Syrian Army.
But mindful of the blowback it previously suffered after
Saudi nationals returned home from foreign conflicts politically
fired up and ready to wage war on their own government, Riyadh
has moved to prevent volunteers from going to fight in Syria.
Islamists in Saudi Arabia, who follow a puritanical version
of Sunni Islam, denounce Assad and his regime as infidels
because of their roots in the Alawite sect, an offshoot of
Shi'ite Islam.
But in June, Ali al-Hakimi, a member of the Senior Judicial
Council, a government-appointed religious body, said in response
to calls for jihad on online forums that this was forbidden
unless permitted by the authorities. He added, "Some individual
actions can place the state in an awkward position".
Another cleric, Siraj al-Zahrani, was quoted in Okaz daily
last week expressing regrets he had participated in jihad in
Afghanistan in the 1980s and warning "families must watch over
sons who can be lured into the hot spots in this world".
"It's illegal to go abroad and get involved in any ...
military actions or fighting. This is known to all Saudis and
many people have been prosecuted," said Mansour Turki, the
Interior Ministry security spokesman.
"If we have evidence that somebody is leaving Saudi Arabia
for the purpose of joining militants he will be stopped and
investigated for that," he said, adding that the authorities had
no evidence that Saudis had travelled to Syria so far.
"If you allow these things to go on, you are effectively
militarising society. And if you allow your people to get
involved in these things and the so-called jihad, other people
use it against you," said Saudi analyst Khalid al-Dakhil.
Some Saudis already appear to be fighting in Syria alongside
anti-government rebels, but in seemingly much smaller numbers
than during Iraq's civil war last decade, analysts say.
In an online film called "A message from a Saudi fighter
with his Syrian brothers", a young Saudi hunched against a wall
clutching a rifle alongside rebels wearing bulletproof vests and
carrying bazookas.
"I ask God to unite us in heaven and say to my brothers in
the Arabian peninsula to fight in the name of God as your
brothers in the Levant need fighters of strong faith and
chivalry," he said in a Saudi accent.
The video, posted on Aug. 16, has been watched more than
121,000 times, according to YouTube, hinting at the allure of
jihad in a war constantly broadcast on both private and
state-run Arabic satellite channels.
BLOWBACK
A Gulf source familiar with military movements in the region
said thousands of Saudis had sought to head to Syria to join the
uprising against Assad, although there is little evidence that
many of them have succeeded.
"Saudi fighters went into Syria to fight with the rebels ...
These fighters are from the people and not official fighters,"
the source said, adding they were entering Syria via Turkey and
Jordan and that some had been captured.
Those who have gone, caught up in the spirit of adventure
and religious zeal, are following a well-trodden path.
Saudi Arabia is Islam's birthplace and the
ultra-conservative clerics who controlled the education system
in the 1980s and 1990s preached a message of intolerance towards
other religious groups and what they saw as heretical Muslim
sects, a message they have since reformed.
Saudi-born Osama bin Laden led a battalion of Arab
volunteers fighting as mujahidin against the Soviet forces
occupying Afghanistan in the 1980s, while others joined local
Muslim forces in civil wars in the 1990s in Bosnia and Chechnya.
"If you're Saudi it's less logistically difficult than for
other Arabs. You can buy a ticket to Beirut or Istanbul and make
your way. And there is a feeling in Saudi Islamist circles you
have to go and fight for Islamic causes," said Stephane Lacroix,
the author of Awakening Islam, a book about Saudi Islamism.
At first, bin Laden and the other fighters were lionised in
the Saudi press, welcomed effusively by top royals and praised
by the kingdom's powerful clergy.
But even before he dispatched 15 young Saudis and four other
Arabs to carry out the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United
States, bin Laden had turned against the ruling al-Saud family,
mainly because of its cosy relationship with the West.
"They don't want to repeat the same mistake they made in
Afghanistan. Young men went there and learned to fight with many
groups of jihadists. Some of those groups accused Islamic
countries of being infidels and the young people were influenced
by that and went back to their countries and caused problems," a
Saudi who fought in Afghanistan said.
The effect of Sept. 11 and a series of attacks by al Qaeda
inside Saudi Arabia from 2003 to 2006 heightened the
government's alarm just as a new generation crossed the
permeable border with Iraq to fight against Shi'ite Muslim
militias and occupying Western forces.
The result was a crackdown on militants that included those
who had fought in Iraq, and a fatwa from the Grand Mufti against
travelling abroad to wage jihad.
In the years since, some of the thousands of suspected
militants arrested by the Interior Ministry who have been tried
in a special criminal court were accused of travelling to Iraq
to fight alongside al Qaeda.
JIHAD
While state-affiliated clerics have spoken out against
fighting abroad, they have also used strong language to denounce
the Assad government and urge support for Syrians.
Sheikh Abdullah al-Mutlaq, a member of the Senior Council of
Ulama, said that those in charge of carrying out the fighting
and jihad in Syria are the Free Syrian Army, "who must be
supported".
The talk in Saudi Internet chatrooms does not focus on such
distinctions.
"Abdullah, call for jihad against this Syrian tyrant and his
aides and you will find, God willing, strong men who have faith
in God to lift the banner of Islam. Enough weakness," one user
said on a forum on news site al-Weeam, without giving his name.
A Saudi who fought in Afghanistan said Saudis were going to
Syria but under the radar of the state. "The youth of jihad
don't listen to the Council of Senior Clerics," he said.
The approbation of society at large was a different matter,
however.
"For me personally, if it were not for my family and current
circumstances, I would have gone. The banner is clear for jihad.
These are Alawites, hostile toward the Sunnis and Islam," he
added. "The numbers (of Saudi jihadists) will be a lot less than
the past. In the past the fighter goes and his family is proud
of him, now instead they worry about the issue."