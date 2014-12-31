BRIEF-Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts to wholly buy machine company for up to 120 mln yuan
* Says it will acquire 100 percent stake in a Changchun-based machine company for up to 120 million yuan
DUBAI Dec 31 Saudi Arabia's Takween Advanced Industries said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a packaging unit of the region's largest food firm Savola Group for 910 million riyals ($242.5 million).
The firms reached agreement the price for Savola Packaging Co (Target) after due diligence but the purchase remains conditional on regulatory approval, Takween said in a bourse statement.
The purchase will be financed through a syndicate of Saudi banks, to be announced later and conditional on Takween shareholders' approval, the statement said.
Savola said in July it had entered a non-binding agreement with Takween to sell its entire stake in Savola Packaging Co as it looked to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing.
($1 = 3.7523 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
April 27 Huatian Hotel Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/u4qdeV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)