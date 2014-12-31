DUBAI Dec 31 Saudi Arabia's Takween Advanced Industries said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy a packaging unit of the region's largest food firm Savola Group for 910 million riyals ($242.5 million).

The firms reached agreement the price for Savola Packaging Co (Target) after due diligence but the purchase remains conditional on regulatory approval, Takween said in a bourse statement.

The purchase will be financed through a syndicate of Saudi banks, to be announced later and conditional on Takween shareholders' approval, the statement said.

Savola said in July it had entered a non-binding agreement with Takween to sell its entire stake in Savola Packaging Co as it looked to focus on its core sectors of food and retailing.

($1 = 3.7523 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)