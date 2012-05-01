DUBAI May 1 Saudi Arabia's National
Industrialization Company (Tasnee) will begin meeting
investors next week ahead of a potential debut Islamic bond, or
sukuk, the petrochemicals firm said in a regulatory filing.
HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit has been selected to
organise the roadshows, which could lead to a privately-placed
transaction, according to a statement published late on Monday.
A number of Saudi entities have priced their first local
currency sukuk this year as interest in the country's debt
market grows on the back of high investor liquidity and a desire
to diversify funding sources away from bank loans.
The largest of these was a 15-billion riyals ($4 billion)
trade from the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) in
January. Diary firm Almarai Co and AJIL Financial
Services Company completed deals worth 1 billion riyals and 500
million riyals in March and April, respectively.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
