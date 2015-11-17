(Adds detail, context)
DUBAI Nov 17 Saudi Arabia's Shura Council, the
body that advises the government on legislation, endorsed a tax
on undeveloped land aimed at encouraging development and solving
a housing crisis, the state-affiliated Al Riyadh newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
Fees will be imposed as a percentage of the land's value,
the legislative body decided, rejecting a cabinet proposal to
limit fees to 100 riyals per square metre, the newspaper said.
The legislation will be passed to the king this week for his
approval, it said, and the cabinet will set the date of
implementation.
Much urban land in the kingdom is owned by wealthy
individuals or companies which prefer holding it as a store of
value, or trading it for speculative profits, to the process of
developing it. The tax could change that and spur home building
activity.
The government has been considering for years whether to use
taxes to push owners into developing or selling such land. Many
less well-off Saudis cannot buy their homes or afford rising
rents.
After social discontent prompted unrest elsewhere in the
Arab world in 2011, the then King Abdullah announced a $67
billion plan to build 500,000 homes over several years, but
bureaucracy as well as land shortages have delayed the scheme.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Angus McDowall and
Mark Potter)