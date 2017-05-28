DUBAI May 28 Saudi Arabia will impose a special
tax on tobacco and sugary drinks on June 10, as part of a series
of steps towards closing a budget deficit caused by low oil
prices.
Khalid Khurais, director of the selective tax unit of the
General Authority of Zakat and Tax, told Al Arabiya television
on Sunday that rules covering the tax were published in the
official gazette last week and would take effect after 15 days.
Officials have said they expect to raise between 8 billion
and 10 billion riyals ($2.1 billion to $2.7 billion) annually
from the tax, which will comprise a 50 percent levy on soft
drinks and 100 percent on tobacco and energy drinks.
The tax marks a big change in policy for Riyadh, which has
traditionally kept taxation minimal but now plans a series of
levies and fees by 2020 to close a budget gap that totalled 297
billion riyals last year. Next January it plans to impose a 5
percent value-added tax, a much bigger revenue-generating step.
The other countries in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council have also agreed to impose the tax on tobacco and sugary
drinks, and are expected to do so in coming months.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Stephen Powell)