BRIEF-Echo Investment Q1 net profit lowers to 62.3 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
RIYADH Jan 22 The Saudi finance ministry said on Sunday there would be no fees applied on remittances out of the country, days after the kingdom's advisory Shura Council said it was considering a proposal to impose a 6 percent levy on expatriate remittances.
Saudi Arabia is "committed to the principle of free movement of capital in and out of the kingdom, in line with international standards," the ministry's official Twitter account said. (Reporting by Katie Paul. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 67.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 30 The Australian government has delayed the date of the first payment of its A$6.2 billion ($4.60 billion) bank tax by three months and excluded some liabilities from the levy, according to proposed legislation released on Tuesday.