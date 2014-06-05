MOVES-Laurencin to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader
LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.
DUBAI, June 5 Saudi Arabia's market regulator has suspended trading in Etihad Atheeb after the landline operator failed to disclose sufficient details on a network sharing deal with Saudi Telecom Co (STC), according to a bourse filing on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Atheeb said it had signed a so-called Indefeasible Rights of Use (IRU) agreement that gives it access to 30,000 STC data connections for 15 years, with an option to increase this to 100,000 connections.
But the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has now suspended trading in Atheeb shares until the company provides more details, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.
RYBINSK, Russia, April 25 Russian authorities understand the concerns of export-focused companies about the rouble's recent appreciation and are looking into possible ways to address the situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.