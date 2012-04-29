MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 11
DUBAI, June 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf Arab region's No. 1 telecoms operator, has appointed Abdulaziz al-Suqair as chairman and Mohammad al-Kharashi as vice-chairman, the former monopoly said on Sunday.
The pair were appointed for a period of three years at a company board meeting on Saturday, STC said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.
Earlier this month, STC said Chief Executive Saud al-Daweesh will step down, effective October 1. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman, writing by Matt Smith; Editing by Amran Abocar)
BEIJING, June 11 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has described as "completely unfounded and false" online allegations made against it by controversial billionaire Guo Wengui, and threatened legal action, in its first public comments on the issue.