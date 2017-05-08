BRIEF-Forcs to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share
* Says it plans to pay stock dividend of 0.05 new shares/share to shareholders of record on June 30
(Corrects to make clear STC's share of the project is to connect 1.3 million housing units)
DUBAI May 7 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement with the government of Saudi Arabia to provide high-speed fibre optic broadband services.
STC's share of the project will connect 1.3 million housing units with fibre optic lines, the company said in a bourse statement.
The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.
($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Larry King and Jason Neely)
* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: