DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Thursday it will pay an interim fourth quarter dividend of 1 riyal ($0.26) per share.

The firm said in November 2015 it had approved a policy of a minimum quarterly dividend of 1 riyal per share for three years from the fourth quarter of 2015 onwards. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Tom Arnold)