DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) said on Tuesday it would pay a cash dividend of 1 riyal ($0.27) per share for the first quarter of 2016.

The payout, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as in the corresponding period of last year.

STC, which announced earlier on Tuesday a 5.2 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, had previously declared it would pay a minimum dividend of 1 riyal a share per quarter from the fourth quarter of 2015 onwards.

