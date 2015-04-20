DUBAI, April 20 Saudi Telecom Co has approved paying a first-quarter dividend of 1 riyals per share, the former monopoly said in bourse filing on Monday.

The payout is the same as in the two previous quarters but higher than 0.75 riyals paid for the first quarter of 2014.

The dividend announcement comes after STC posted a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)