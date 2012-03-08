* Broadband boom helps lift domestic revenue 8 pct in 2011
* Focus on expanding services, not foreign expansion
* Few potential acquisitions, STC seen upping stakes in
existing units
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, March 8 Saudi Telecom Co's
(STC) rising domestic revenue, halting a downward
trend for the former monopoly, may lead it to slow its overseas
push where it faces a tougher operating environment and limited
buying opportunities.
STC has won back domestic market share by aggressively
pricing broadband bundle packages, while the firm -
majority-owned by the government - has operations across the
Muslim world from Turkey to Indonesia.
"We are concentrating on ICT (information communication
technology) in our local market as well as in other markets we
operate in," Saad al-Qahtani, group chief executive for
strategic operations, told reporters at a conference in Doha.
"We are more worried about that than expansion."
In March 2011, STC upped its stake in Indonesia's Axis to 80
percent and it has a minority holding in Malaysia's Maxis
. But the main jewel in STC's foreign portfolio is its
35 percent stake in Oger Telecom, which in turn owns 55 percent
of Turk Telekom.
When asked whether STC wanted to up its stake in Oger
Telecom - majority owner the Hariri family is thought to be a
willing seller - Qahtani said STC was talking internally about
it, but no decision had been made.
"STC, like other Gulf operators, wants management control of
their foreign subsidiaries and so they either up their stakes to
get a majority shareholding or sell out altogether - no company
wants to hold a minority stake for 10 years," said Marc Hammoud,
Deutsche Bank telecoms analyst.
International revenue rose 9.8 percent last year, but group
annual profit fell 19 percent to 7.67 billion riyals ($2.05
billion), largely due to 1.1 billion riyals of foreign exchange
losses from its international operations.
"Other Saudi companies have been more successful in hedging
against FX risk," said Asim Bukhtiar, Riyad Capital head of
research. "STC say this is because it's tied up with partners
and can't force them to hedge one way or another, which is one
reason STC has sought majority control of its foreign units."
STC's foreign units provided 32 percent of revenue in 2011,
the same as a year earlier and well short of its 50 percent
target, while the firm's push abroad mirrors similar moves by
other former Gulf monopolies, such as Etisalat in the
United Arab Emirates and Qatar Telecom.
They have often struggled outside their home region and away
from the protection of a benign regulator, with markets in Asia
and Africa more competitive and less affluent.
Yet STC, unlike Etisalat, has a growing home market in its
favour. Domestic revenue rose 8 percent in 2011 as STC won back
customers from Mobily and Zain Saudi.
"Capital expenditure for STC's foreign operations has been
expensive, so if the company is doing well at home is there any
need to expand internationally?" said Bukhtiar. "Expanding
internationally also carries risks, whereas STC knows the Gulf
markets and the regulatory environment here - it's much safer."
There is also a dearth of acquisition opportunities. Few new
licences are expected in the Middle East and Africa and Gulf
operators no longer seem keen on entering markets as the third
or fourth player, while the cheap borrowing that fuelled the
previous decade's spending splurge is a fading memory.
"STC is now only looking at acquisitions that will be
profitable from day one - it doesn't want to pump in a load of
money and then wait years for a return," added Bukhtiar.
"I see STC making acquisitions of companies providing
peripheral services, such as data and content providers, rather
than buying foreign mobile operators or new mobile licences."
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Reed Stevenson)