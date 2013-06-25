By Matt Smith
DUBAI, June 2X Saudi Telecom Co (STC)
is a $21 billion company without a chief executive, a state-run
firm that went on a multibillion dollar foreign spending splurge
yet which now sees its future within the kingdom after a new
regime took control.
The company's annual profits have fallen 43 percent from a
2006 peak and its part-privatisation more than a decade ago has
not ended a public sector culture of largesse - a common problem
for Gulf governments attempting to subject monopolistic
industries to market forces.
STC, the Gulf's No.2 telecom operator, is a ship without a
captain, according to one well-placed source, after chairman
Abdulaziz al-Sugair became managing director - and de facto
company head - following the abrupt resignation of CEO Khaled
al-Ghoneim in March.
Ghoneim had only joined STC in June 2012, but quit after
losing a power struggle with Sugair, who sought wanted to
prioritise cementing the company's domestic dominance.
STC saw the heads of its domestic and international
operations, strategic affairs and finance as well as Ghoneim's
predecessor as CEO all exit in less than a year from April 2012.
"The resignations are not a good sign - if anything it means
there's trouble and clashes at the management level," said a
regional telecom analyst who declined to be identified.
Company insiders describe an exodus of first and second tier
executives, not only the heads of high profile departments but
also up-and-coming middle managers that had spent many years
learning the business.
Sugair is restructuring the firm but, this does not tackle
chronic over-staffing that is due to its legacy as a public
sector company.
"A lot of people are switching departments, but middle
management has seen this before - whenever new people come in at
top, they have similar ambitions of shaking up the company's
internal structure, but then it all blows over," said a person
familiar with the matter.
"There are a lot of third party contractors and advisers as
well - the latter might see their number reduced, but there
doesn't seem to be any will to undertake a full restructuring
and make big job cuts."
STC is 84 percent owned by government institutions and is a
major employer in the kingdom.
It has an estimated headcount of about 16,000, which equates
to domestic revenue of 641,808 Saudi riyals ($171,100) per
employee in the first quarter. This compares with No.2 operator
Etihad Etisalat's (Mobily) 3,500 workers, who produced
revenue per employee of 1.61 million riyals in the same period.
BEGINNINGS
The Saudi government spun off the telecom arm of Saudi's
Post, Telegraphs and Telephones (PTT) Ministry to create STC in
1998, which was privatised four years later.
According to Robert Lacey, author of 2009's Inside the
Kingdom, much of the royal family was deeply hostile to the
privatisation and reform of the PTT under the auspices of
Minister Ali al-Johani.
Johani received the backing of Crown Prince Abdullah, now
the monarch, to disconnect the mobile services of royals who had
not paid their bills.
"It was a crucial change," Lacey wrote. "Elite Saudis -
royal and non-royal - might take as many as a hundred mobiles to
London for their family and entourage to use, calling freely,
day and night, all over the world throughout their holiday."
This ran up bills of tens of millions of dollars that the
PTT paid, Johani is quoted as saying.
"It would have been impossible to privatise if we had not
made that reform," Johani added.
Following privatisation, STC nearly quadrupled its profit
from 2002 and 2006, a year after Mobily ended its monopoly.
Since then STC has found it harder going, although the
company mounted a mini-revival in the first nine months of last
year, when its net profit rose 28 percent until managerial
upheaval knocked it off course.
STC's profit plunged 79 percent in the fourth quarter, which
also meant it reported declining annual profits for a sixth
straight year and 2013 has also begun inauspiciously, with
first-quarter profit down 39 percent due to writedowns from its
foreign operations and a 17 percent rise in cost of services.
"Other" costs also rose by nearly three-quarters in 2012.
These are largely comprised of predictable expenses such as
utility bills and rent of equipment, property and vehicles and
therefore should be stable.
"While revenue for the STC group is trending up, profit is
trending down," said managing director of Sydney-based
consultancy BuddeCom. "The reality is that they will have to
significantly change their cost base in order to stay
competitive and profitable, so far very few telcos have been
able to do this."
Mobily, an Etisalat affiliate, is the leader in data, which
is the sector's main means of growth as customers switch to
low-cost Internet-based communications from conventional calls
and texts. It had a first quarter revenue share of 32 percent.
But STC's dominant position in fixed line services means it
can offer bundled packages that include television, internet and
mobile services. Using these to cut customer churn is a key
plank of its bid to sweat more out of its domestic operations.
Mobily does not directly hold a comprehensive fixed line
licence, while loss-making third operator Zain Saudi
has struggled to take much of a foothold.
But Mobily is now in talks to buy a stake in fixed line
operator Atheeb Telecom, while Zain Saudi in June
agreed with the government to defer $1.5 billion of annual fees
until 2021 and also appears near to concluding a $2.4 billion
long-term debt refinancing, meaning both will soon be better
placed to attack STC.
FOREIGN EXPANSION
STC followed the well-trodden path of other Gulf incumbents
such as the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat by using
extensive cash reserves and cheap borrowing to buy stakes or
licences abroad to offset the loss of their home monopoly.
But succeeding in lower income, more competitive markets has
proved much tougher than the likes of STC anticipated, while a
common mistake has been to acquire only minority stakes that
leave the buyer on the hook for debts and losses but without any
say in how the company is run.
Between 2007 and 2011, STC spent at least $10.6 billion
buying into Bahrain, Kuwait, South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia,
India and Malaysia.
Yet it has halted its expansion with the job only half done.
Of its foreign assets, it owns only indirect stakes in the most
important - Turk Telekom and Malaysia's Maxis Bhd
, provider of about $1.4 billion in dividends to STC
since 2009 - and is exposed to billion-dollar debts at other
loss-making units that could potentially wipe out these gains.
"The international business has led to higher risks for the
overall STC business," NCB Capital wrote in a research note.
"This has come in the form of FX exposure, higher taxes, as well
as operational problems at its international businesses."
STC bought mostly into Islamic countries to capitalise on
visitors from these countries to Saudi for religious
pilgrimages, but this strategy has not provided much of a return
beyond the dividends of Maxis and Turk Telekom.
The kingdom accounted for 89 percent of STC's first-quarter
revenue. It previously stated a desire to obtain half of its
revenue from abroad.
The company bought 25 percent of Malaysia's Binariang for
$5.87 billion in 2007. Binariang ultimately owns 65 percent of
Maxis and 74 percent of India's No.7 telecom operator Aircel.
The following year, STC acquired a 35 percent stake in Oger
Telecom for $3.5 billion, which in turns owns 55 percent of Turk
Telekom and 100 percent of South Africa's Cell C.
"STC's foreign operations are not well connected and so the
question is which ones to focus on," said the source.
"Right now, the international operations will be on
auto-pilot and management has put the question of what to do
with these assets on the back burner. Asset sales are possible,
but that's not really the Saudi way - they would much rather try
to turn these operations around first."
He said STC's focus was to focus is on fixing the domestic
operations for the next few quarters, through to the first half
of 2014 at least, a risky strategy when some of its foreign
units are proving a big drag on the bottom line.
"Domestically it has been doing well, which questions the
rationale behind holding foreign assets," said Asim Bukhtiar,
Riyad Capital's head of research.
"Should it keep on pumping money into operations that will
not provide a quick turnaround? Or would the company be better
advised to invest this money domestically for a better return?"
Aircel, which has an 8 percent market share of India's
mobile subscribers, forced STC to take a writedown of 1.7
billion riyals in the past two quarters when an impairment on
Oger's South African unit Cell C is also included.
Aircel had accumulated losses of 14.6 billion riyals as of
March 13, with lenders to the Indian firm taking pre-emptive
action to prevent their loans, amounting to $4.3 billion, from
turning into a non-performing asset.
A recent internal assessment by consultant Booz Allen
suggested that Aircel needed a further $4 billion in investment.
"STC's main foreign risk comes from its exposure to India -
it's a market that is likely to consolidate and STC might have
to invest substantially more to remain there," said Alexander
Griaznov, an analyst at Standard and Poor's.
STC's share price has fallen 7.9 percent in 2013, having hit
a nine-month low in April before recovering slightly.
Saudi's main index is up 10.3 percent this year,
while Mobily is within 4.8 percent of March's seven-year peak.
"Excellent Q2 numbers wouldn't impress because there has
been too much volatility in STC's earnings, which doesn't
inspire confidence." said Bukhtiar.
STC has slashed its dividends by three-quarters since 2005,
in part to fund its acquisition spree, and the question is
whether it should follow Ooredoo (Qatar Telecom) by
committing more cash to get a better grip of its foreign units.
Ooredoo spent about $3.9 billion in the past 18 months,
taking majority control of Iraq's Asiacell and upping its stakes
in Kuwait's Wataniya and Tunisia's Tunisiana to 90
percent or more.
For STC's board, the main target would be Oger Telecom in
order to a take majority holding in Turk Telekom.
Oger is owned by Saudi Oger, itself controlled by the family
of late Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri.
Indebted Oger, which is primarily a real estate developer,
is believed to have been a potential seller for some time, with
Ooredoo having previously made an approach last year.
That came to nothing, with STC understood to have first
refusal should the stake be for sale, up to a certain price.
But STC risks Oger selling out to another company,
sidelining STC completely and failing to take control of its one
outstanding foreign asset would be a huge blunder, even if Turk
Telekom's fixed line revenue - provider of about three-quarters
of company income - is likely to decline in real terms.
However, increasing the Oger stake would also up STC's
exposure to Cell C.
Binariang's main asset Maxis has about a 36 percent share of
Malaysia's mobile subscribers, down from 41 percent in 2010, and
its net profit fell 26.5 percent last year.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
