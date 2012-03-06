By Regan Doherty and Matt Smith
| DOHA, March 6
DOHA, March 6 Saudi Telecom Co
is keen to take on a partner willing to offer services over its
wireless network, an executive at the former state telecoms
monopoly said on Wednesday.
The local regulator, The Saudi Communications and
Information Technology Commission (CITC), has already indicated
that it is willing to issue three licences in 2012 to mobile
virtual network operators (MVNO), which lease excess network
capacity from telecoms operators in order to provide their own
branded, customised mobile services.
When asked whether Saudi Telecom would like to have an MVNO
partner, Saad al-Qahtani, group chief executive for strategic
operations, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in
Doha: "We would love to have (one)."
MVNO partnerships are common in Europe and the United
States. In the Gulf, only Oman has issued MVNO licences, with
other governments seemingly keen to protect existing operators.
Qahtani also predicted termination fees - effectively the
minimum local call charge - would be cut, having stayed
unchanged for about four years.
"Termination fees are going to decline," said Qahtani.
"There is a plan with the regulator for the termination fees and
we are working with them."
The likely cut in termination fees comes after Saudi's rival
operators Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi
became embroiled in a price war last year in what is
already a highly saturated market.
Mobile penetration rates in the Gulf are among the highest
in the world, with nearly two phones for each person in Saudi
Arabia.
This war hurt domestic call margins and Qahtani said he
hoped that the scramble for subscribers would not translate into
unsustainable business models.
"If you look today at international (calls), it's 15
halalas, it's even cheaper than local calls," said Qahtani. "It
depends on the operators - I think they have to stop it. You
cannot sell below cost.
"I'm very afraid about value erosion either in broadband or
voice. We have to be mature enough to preserve value."
All this comes against the backdrop of income from data
services outpacing voice services, a common trend in maturing
mobile markets.
"Voice is declining every year," said Qahtani. "My personal
expectation is that within three years it will decline sharply."
(Reporting by Matt Smith and Regan Doherty; Editing by Reed
Stevenson)