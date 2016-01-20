DUBAI Jan 20 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) reported a 20.2 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing estimates as service costs and expenses rose.

The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 1.95 billion riyals ($520 million) in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with 2.44 billion riyals in the prior-year period, a bourse statement said.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.36 billion riyals.

STC's annual profit was 9.34 billion riyals, down 14.8 percent from the previous year.

The company's board has recommended paying a fourth-quarter cash dividend of 1 riyal per share, it said in a separate statement. This is the same as the payout for the corresponding quarter of 2014.

In November, STC said it would pay a minimum quarterly dividend of 1 riyal per share for three years from the fourth quarter of 2015 onwards.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)