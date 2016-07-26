Swedish engineering group Sandvik says hit in cyber attack
STOCKHOLM, May 13 Swedish engineering firm Sandvik said on Saturday it had been hit in the cyber attack that has affected public authorities and companies around the world.
DUBAI, July 26 Saudi Telecom Co (STC) missed estimates as it reported a 27.1 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Tuesday.
The former monopoly, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 1.87 billion riyals ($498.6 million) in the three months to June 30. This compares with a profit of 2.56 billion riyals in the prior-year period, a bourse statement said.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.37 billion riyals.
In a separate statement, the company said its board was proposing a cash dividend for the second quarter of 1 riyal per share, the same payout as the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
