DUBAI Oct 29 Saudi Telecom Co (STC),
the Gulf's No.2 telecom operator, reported a 73 percent rise in
third-quarter profit on Tuesday, well above estimates, as the
company cut costs.
The increase could help reassure investors after the former
monopoly, which remains majority government-owned more than a
decade since listing, announced surprise profit declines in the
preceding three quarters due to writedowns on some of its
foreign investments.
The firm made a net profit of 3.39 billion Saudi riyals
($904million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 1.95
billion riyals in the prior-year period, according to a
statement to the Saudi bourse.
Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast that STC
- the second largest Gulf telecom operator by market value, with
operations in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia - would
make a quarterly profit of 2.12 billion riyals.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
