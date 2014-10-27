* Q3 net profit 3.37 bln riyals vs 3.39 bln riyals a yr
earlier
* STC to pay Q3 dividend of 1 riyal per share
* 9-month net profit 8.57 bln riyals vs 6.36 bln riyals a yr
ago
(Adds detail)
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 27 Saudi Telecom Co (STC),
the Gulf's No.1 telecoms operator by market value, reported flat
third-quarter profit on Monday, beating estimates despite paying
higher taxes than a year ago.
The company, which competes domestically with Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net
profit of 3.37 billion riyals ($898 million) in the three months
to Sept. 30, down from 3.39 billion riyals a year earlier, STC
said in a bourse filing.
The consensus forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was
for a quarterly profit of 2.93 billion riyals.
STC, which owns stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey,
South Africa and Asia, said that quarterly profit fell slightly
because it paid 151 million riyals more in tax than in the same
period last year.
The state-run company's board has approved a third-quarter
dividend of 1 riyal per share.
Third-quarter wireless broadband revenue rose 22 percent
year on year, STC said, though it did not reveal what this
amounted to in riyals.
For the first nine months of 2014, STC made a net profit of
8.57 billion riyals, up from 6.36 billion riyals the previous
year, when it took impairments of 1.1 billion riyals relating
its Indian investments and an Indonesian unit it later sold.
Nine-month revenue for its international subsidiaries rose
18 percent, mainly from its Bahrain and Kuwait businesses.
Third-quarter revenue rose 3 percent. It did not elaborate
further, but revenue in the third quarter of 2013 was 11.43
billion, according to Reuters data.
(Editing by David Goodman)