DUBAI, July 18 Saudi Telecom Co (STC),
the Gulf's No.1 telecoms operator, reported a 6.7 percent rise
in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, beating analysts'
estimates.
It attributed the profit growth to an increase in its
domestic broadband, business services and wholesales services
sales, as well as higher revenue from international operations.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 2.41 billion riyals
($642.7 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 2.26
billion riyals in the year-earlier period, it said in a bourse
statement.
Eight analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC
would make a quarterly profit of 2.27 billion riyals.
The company added that its operating income rose 13.5
percent to 3.16 billion riyals and its revenue from services
rose 4.9 percent to 14.56 billion riyals.
The telco said in a separate statement it would pay a
dividend of 0.5 riyals a share for the second quarter.
Soaring demand for broadband has lifted STC's earnings in
recent quarters, with the state-run firm offering bundle
packages to woo back customers from rival operators Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily), an affiliate of the United Arab
Emirates' Etisalat, and Zain Saudi,
part-owned by Kuwait's Zain.
STC, which remains majority government-owned nearly a decade
after its partial privatisation, is the largest Gulf telecoms
operator by market value with operations across the Muslim world
from Turkey to Indonesia.
Morgan Stanley in June upgraded STC's stock to overweight
and raised its price target to 48 riyals from 39 riyals, saying
earnings and dividends were likely to increase.
($1 = 3.7500 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Angus McDowall and Matt Smith; Editing by David
French)