DUBAI Jan 19 Saudi Telecom Co (STC),
the Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported a
32.6 percent slump in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing
estimates.
The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat
(Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit
of 2.44 billion riyals ($649.8 million) in the three months to
Dec. 31, down from 3.62 billion riyals in the prior-year period.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC, which
own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and
Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 3.32 billion riyals.
Despite the fall, the company declared it would pay a higher
dividend. A separate statement said STC would pay 1 riyal per
share for the final three months of 2014, compared with 0.75
riyals for the corresponding period of 2013, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.7552 riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)