* Q4 net profit 2.44 bln riyals vs 3.62 bln yr-ago
* Provisioning drags down profit, misses estimates
* Q4 dividend raised to 1 riyal/share
DUBAI, Jan 19 Saudi Telecom Co's (STC)
fourth-quarter profit slumped 32.6 percent as gains on a
property deal with the government failed to make up for higher
expenses and losses on investments.
The Gulf's No.1 telecom operator by market value made a net
profit of 2.44 billion riyals ($649.8 million) in the three
months to Dec. 31, down from 3.62 billion riyals in the
prior-year period.
It missed analysts' forecasts for net profit of 3.32 billion
riyals.
STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey,
South Africa and Asia, said a 19 percent year-on-year rise in
expenses was behind the fall.
This included a 399 million riyal one-time impairment on its
35 percent stake in Dubai-based operator Oger Telecom, which
owns a 55 percent stake in Turk Telekom.
It also booked a separate 164 million riyal loss because of
an accounting method change for its investment in India's Aircel
Group. The Aircel accounting change was behind a nine-fold
year-on-year profit growth recorded in the same quarter of 2013.
These losses, plus other expenses, wiped out gains worth 595
million riyals booked as compensation for expropriated land and
buildings in an upmarket area of Riyadh.
In December, the former monopoly said it would book a 621
million riyal gain on the expropriation but that the investment
had not been fairly valued and it would appeal.
Quarterly revenue was also 5.2 percent up year on year at
11.85 billion riyals.
Despite the profit fall, the company said it would hike
dividends to 1 riyal per share for the final three months of
2014. That compares with 0.75 riyals for the corresponding
period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Group Chairman Abdulaziz al-Sugair repeated that the company
was evaluating options over its international portfolio, without
giving specifics.
The firm has been focusing on its domestic business under
Sugair, who took over in June 2012. It sold its Indonesian
subsidiary AXIS in September 2013.
($1 = 3.7552 riyals)
(Reporting by David French and Nadia Saleem; Editing by Olzhas
Auyezov and Susan Thomas)