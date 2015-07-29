DUBAI, July 29 Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator by market value, reported an 8.7 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, missing analysts' estimates.

The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 2.56 billion riyals ($683 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 2.80 billion riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast STC, which owns stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.94 billion riyals.

STC reported falling profits in two of the preceding three quarters, stalling an improvement in its bottom line that had been due to trimming its international ambitions and refocusing on its lucrative home market.

In February, the telecommunications regulator announced it would cut interconnection costs, a move seen helping loss-making number three player Zain Saudi win market share. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)