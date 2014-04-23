By David French
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Telecom Co (STC)
, the Gulf's biggest telecommunications operator by
market value, has picked three banks to manage its debut Islamic
bond offer, banking sources aware of the transaction told
Reuters on Wednesday.
It has chosen JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered
and the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's
National Commercial Bank to arrange the transaction, three
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
STC declined to comment.
The sources said it was currently unclear if STC was looking
to complete a sukuk issue in the local Saudi market, or if the
sukuk would be U.S. dollar-denominated and sold to international
investors.
Shareholders of STC approved the issuance of bonds both
inside and outside the kingdom at an April 2 meeting, according
to a bourse statement on the following day.
Should STC decide to print a dollar trade, it is likely to
draw considerable interest from investors, given the rarity of
Saudi credits issuing outside the kingdom.
When Saudi Electricity Co printed a $2.5 billion
offer split between 10-year and 30-year sukuk earlier this
month, it attracted demand worth more than $10 billion.
An STC issue would allow the company to diversify its
funding base to a much greater extent, away from the Saudi banks
from which it has traditionally secured much of its financial
needs.
A sukuk denominated in Saudi riyals is more likely, the
sources said, as the cost of funding would be cheaper for STC
since local investors have large pools of liquidity to deploy.
A number of Saudi companies have tapped the local sukuk
market in recent months, including SEC, dairy firm Almarai
and construction giant Saudi Binladin Group.
STC has been drawing back from international markets in
recent months to focus on its home business - a point reiterated
by chairman and managing director Abdulaziz Alsugair when the
operator posted a 54 percent jump in first-quarter profit on
Monday on lower provisions and losses from foreign units.
It completed the sale of its Indonesian subsidiary Axis to
Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd during the first quarter.
(Additional reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)