DUBAI May 21 Saudi Telecom Co (STC),
the Gulf's largest telecommunications operator by market value,
has established a 5 billion riyals ($1.33 billion) riyal
denominated sukuk programme, it said in a bourse statement on
Wednesday.
The programme will be by way of a local private placement,
STC said.
The operator did not state when it planned to issue a sukuk,
but Reuters reported in April that STC had picked three banks to
manage its debut Islamic bond offer, according to sources.
These are JP Morgan Chase, Standard Chartered
and the investment banking arm of Saudi Arabia's
National Commercial Bank, the sources said. ($1
= 3.7505 Saudi Riyals)
