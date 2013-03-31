RIYADH, March 31 Some Internet-based
communication tools such as Skype and Whatsapp flout Saudi
Arabia's telecom laws, the regulator said on Sunday, instructing
telecom operators to quickly ensure these services comply.
The announcement from the kingdom's Communications and
Information Technology Commission (CITC) follows local newspaper
reports last week that claimed the government had asked telecom
companies to look at ways to monitor or block these services.
"It has become evident that some communication applications
through (the) Internet don't meet regulatory requirements," CITC
said in a statement on its website.
"The authority has informed licensed (telecom) providers of
the need to work with the developers of these applications to
quickly meet these requirements."
The statement listed Voice over IP (VoIP) providers Skype
and Viber as well as Internet-based instant messaging service
Whatsapp.
But it did not state what laws these applications had
flouted, how long they would be given to comply with the
regulations or what action would be taken if they failed to heed
the instruction.
The CITC said it was acting to "protect society from any
negative aspects that could harm the public interest".
Saudi's three mobile operators - Saudi Telecom Co,
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi -
were not immediately available for comment.
The kingdom appears to making a greater push for greater
control over cyberspace as Internet and smart phone usage soars,
in part due to strict laws that limit opportunities for people
to mix.
Mobile penetration was 188 percent by the end of 2012, CITC
data shows. Saudi now has 15.8 million Internet subscribers and
the average user watches three times as many online videos per
day as counterparts in the United States, according to YouTube.
On Saturday, the English-language Arab News daily said Saudi
Arabia may try to end anonymity for Twitter users in the country
by limiting access to the site to people who register their
identification documents, although it was unclear how such
restrictions could be enforced.
Telecom operators can block content and access to particular
sites, but this becomes more difficult if a user already has the
application installed on a device.
For example, Skype and other foreign-based VoIP providers
are widely used in the neighbouring United Arab Emirates,
despite an official ban, with residents downloading the software
via virtual private networks or while abroad. Once installed,
these can be used inside the UAE.
