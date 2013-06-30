DUBAI, June 30 Saudi Arabia's Mobily
has signed memorandum of understandings with Nokia Siemens
Networks and Ericsson to fund the purchase
of $650 million of equipment from the firms, the telecom
operator said on Sunday.
Mobily, also known as Etihad Etisalat, said it would work
with the Finland and Sweden export credit agencies to finalise
the 10-year sharia-compliant facilities.
The operator, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates'
Etisalat, said the deal would be the first of its kind
in Saudi Arabia's telecom sector and would boost the company's
free cash flow.
Mobily has mandated Credit Agricole and Deutsche
Bank to structure and arrange the facility.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Dinesh Nair)