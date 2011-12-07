* Omani MVNOs interested in Saudi licences - CEOs
* Saudi move makes 4th telco licence unlikely - analysts
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Dec 7 Saudi Arabia will issue three
mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) licences in 2012, the
country's telecoms regulator told Reuters, a move analysts say
makes it unlikely the kingdom will award a fourth conventional
mobile licence.
MVNOs are mobile service providers which lease excess
network capacity from telecoms operators and are common in
Europe. In the Gulf, only Oman has issued MVNO licences, with
other governments seemingly keen to protect existing operators.
A spokesman for the Saudi Communications and Information
Technology Commission (CITC) confirmed by email it would sell
the MVNO licences next year, but did not provide more details.
The regulator's move to allow MVNOs instead of granting a
fourth telecoms licence is a sign Saudi operators are moving
towards competing on service rather than focusing on building
their own infrastructure.
For example, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
has designed products customised for target groups such as fans
of Al-Hilal soccer club and Filipino expatriates and is in talks
to merge its tower operations with those of Saudi Telecom Co
.
"Stagnating subscriber growth and falling margins mean
telecoms operators must use their resources more efficiently,"
said Matthew Reed, a senior analyst at Informa Telecoms and
Media in Dubai.
"Operators tended to think allowing MVNOs would just mean
more competition, but that perception is changing with a
realisation that hosting an MVNO can give them advantages over
other operators who do not."
Conventional operators hosting MVNOs gain revenue and can
count the latter's subscription numbers as their own, yet they
remain wary.
"The Saudi market has proved very difficult for new entrants
to prosper," said Asim Bukhtiar, Riyad Capital head of research,
citing a court case filed by Atheeb Telecom against
STC alleging the breach of anti-monopoly laws as an example.
Nevertheless, MVNOs Friendi and Renna, which between them
service about 11 percent of Oman's pre-paid mobile subscribers,
are interested in acquiring licences in Saudi Arabia and other
Gulf markets.
"It will be opportunistic for us -- it all depends on which
regulators allow new markets to open up," said Joakim
Klingefjord, chief executive of Renna.
"To get people to switch providers, you need to either come
with a strong brand -- which is not the case if you are a
newcomer -- or you can target a segment that's more likely to
churn, which is usually the cost-conscious segment."
In Oman, both Friendi and Renna target lower-income expat
residents, allowing their host network operator Oman
Telecommunications Co (Omantel) to focus on higher-end
subscribers.
Friendi has made a beginning in Saudi Arabia with a branding
and consultancy deal with third-ranked telecoms operator Zain
Saudi.
"The telecoms industry will develop from today's one-size
fits all," said Mikkel Vinter, chief executive of Friendi Group.
"Our vision is that you will have consolidation at network
level, but have a flourishing of brands at a service level.
"The next wave of growth will come from providing customers
with different services that fit their lifestyle for which they
will be willing to pay for beyond the basic voice and data."
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)