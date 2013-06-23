* Regulator awards three mobile virtual network operators
(MVNO) licences
* Virgin teams up with former monopoly Saudi Telecom Co
* Jawraa Lebara allies with Mobily
* Dubai retailer Axiom to launch on Zain Saudi network
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, June 23 Virgin Mobile Middle East &
Africa (VMMEA) is one of three companies to win a virtual
telecom licence in Saudi Arabia, the industry regulator said on
Sunday, in the latest step to liberalise the kingdom's
communications sector.
Five companies had bid for the Saudi mobile virtual network
operator (MVNO) licences. MVNOs not own the networks they use to
provide communications services but instead lease capacity from
conventional operators, usually paying them a percentage of
their revenue as well as fees.
VMMEA, part-owned by British entrepreneur Richard Branson's
Virgin Group, will launch an MVNO on former monopoly Saudi
Telecom Co's network, the Communication and
Information Technology Commission (CITC) said in statement on
its website.
Jawraa Lebara has joined with second-biggest operator Etihad
Etisalat (Mobily), while Dubai-based retailer Axiom
Telecom will team up with Zain Saudi.
Local companies FastNet and Safari were the losing bidders.
"The aim of these licences is to improve the level of
telecommunications services and information technology ... and
to contribute to lower their prices, improve customer care,
increase job opportunities for citizens and to stimulate
competition," CITC said in the statement.
Saudi will become the second of the six Gulf Cooperation
Council members after Oman to allow MVNOs.
Such virtual networks are widespread in Europe and other
developed markets, but Gulf regulators have been reluctant to
open their markets to more competition because most of the
region's 15 mobile operators are ultimately
government-controlled and are often a key source of state
revenue.
The CITC did not state when the MVNOs would launch services,
only that the winners now had 90 days to provide the necessary
documents to move to the next phase of obtaining their licences.
VMMEA has MVNOs in Jordan, South Africa and Oman.
London-based Lebara Group has operations in the UK, Germany,
France, Denmark, The Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland and
Australia, according to its website.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Greg Mahlich)