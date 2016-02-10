RIYADH Feb 10 Saudi Arabia's three telecom
operators are in talks to create a company to own and manage
their mobile transmitter towers in a move that could cut costs
and lower tariffs in the kingdom, a Saudi financial news website
reported on Wednesday.
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) in November said it was
considering selling its towers, most likely to a tower company
which would lease these back to the seller.
But Maaal, citing unidentified sources, said that Mobily
along with Zain Saudi and former monopoly Saudi
Telecom Co (STC) are in talks to establish a company
that would share ownership of the trio's towers.
The newspaper said it was unclear whether the firms, which
all did not immediately respond to requests for comment, would
jointly own the new entity or if this would be sold to another
party.
Tower companies typically buy towers from one operator and
then attract others as tenants.
This has proved particularly beneficial in Africa, where
operators face high costs in powering generator-run towers,
sites are tough to access due to poor transport links and phone
use and coverage are relatively low and so there is significant
market growth potential.
Saudi Arabia's mobile penetration is 180 percent, the
sixth-highest globally, so the benefits are likely to be less
pronounced, although it should allow operators to reduce capital
and operating costs.
Maaal said the deal would provide savings of up to 70
percent and enable the operators to cut tariffs.
Such reductions would help them fight back against low-cost,
or often free, Internet-based calling applications, the
newspaper claimed.
Valuing the thousands of assets involved makes tower deals
complicated. Mobily and STC previously abandoned a similar tower
asset merger.
(Reporting by Katie Paul in Riyadh, writing by Matt Smith,
editing)