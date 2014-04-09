By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, April 9
DUBAI, April 9 Saudi Arabia's telecom regulator
will re-tender a licence for piggyback services on mobile
operator Zain Saudi's network, nearly a year after
naming Dubai-based retailer Axiom Telecom as the provisional
winner.
The Communications and Information Technology Commission's
(CITC) decision, is a setback for Zain Saudi, which is facing
competition from other mobile virtual network operators (MVNO)
that will launch soon on rivals' platforms but will not be in a
position to collect revenue from its own.
MVNOs lease capacity from their host operator, usually
paying them a percentage of revenues as well as fees.
The regulator announced the new tender on its website on
Tuesday.
It did not say why it was re-tendering the licence, but
Axiom chief executive Faisal al-Bannai told Reuters his firm had
been unable to submit a document the regulator required.
"We have resolved that issue and will be submitting our
tender in the next 48 hours," Bannai said.
The regulator had ordered the kingdom's three mobile
operators - Zain Saudi, Saudi Telecom Co (STC) and
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) - to each host an MVNO,
announcing the preliminary winners last June.
In March, the regulator confirmed the award of MVNO licences
to Virgin Mobile Middle East & Africa (VMMEA), which has teamed
up with STC, and London's Lebara Group, which Mobily will host.
Virgin and Lebara expect to launch services by the end of
June.
The bid deadline for Zain Saudi's MVNO is June 2, with the
regulator due to announce a winner within 12 weeks of that date.
"All three MVNOs should start at the same time when all will
be ready," Hassan Kabbani, chief executive of Zain Saudi said.
However the regulator told Reuters that the launch of Virgin
and Lebara's services was independent of whatever happened with
Zain Saudi's MVNO.
Lebara last month said it would provide low-cost telecom
services to migrant workers, which have been among Zain Saudi's
core customer base - 94 percent of the company's subscribers are
on prepaid contracts, who typically spend less on telecom
services than those on monthly accounts.
Axiom, which shelved plans to go public in 2010, has about
600 shops in the Gulf, but has not previously run an MVNO. The
application criteria states bidders must have MVNO operations in
a minimum of two countries and a total subscriber base of at
least 250,000.
Axiom's Bannai said his firm had partnered with a foreign
MVNO company but declined to provide further details.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Erica Billingham)