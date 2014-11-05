DUBAI Nov 5 Saudi Arabia has closed down the
offices of a religious television channel accused of fomenting
sectarian tension, after at least eight people were killed in an
attack on Shi'ite Muslims marking a major religious anniversary.
Wesal TV has long been accused of broadcasting programmes
against Shi'ite Muslims, a minority that lives in the eastern
and southwestern areas of mainly Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia.
The channel often described Shi'ites as "rejectionists", a
pejorative label which dates back to the seventh century schism
between Sunni and Shi'ite Islam.
"I have ordered the offices of Wesal channel in Riyadh
closed and to ban any broadcast by it in the kingdom," Saudi
Information Minister Abdulaziz Khoja said on his Twitter
account. "This is essentially not a Saudi channel," he added in
a message in Arabic on Tuesday evening.
The royal court later said in a statement carried by state
news agency SPA on Wednesday that Khoja had been relieved of his
post at his request and replaced by the minister for the haj
pilgrimage.
Local experts ruled out any connection between Khoja's
departure and the closure of the television offices, saying the
move against Wesal would have come after wider consultations.
Wesal television officials could not immediately be reached
for a comment. But on its website, Wesal TV defined one of its
objectives as highlighting "the accords and speeches of the
turbaned Shi'ites and scholars, which exposes them and uncovers
their falsehood".
The move followed the shooting at an annual ceremony marking
the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Mohammad,
revered by Shi'ites as a symbol of their faith.
Saudi security forces on Tuesday shot dead two suspected
members of the armed group that carried out the attack in the
eastern al-Ahsa region on Monday night.
The attack was condemned by an official council of top Sunni
Muslim scholars as a "vicious assault and a heinous crime whose
perpetrators deserve the harshest religious penalties".
But some residents complained that the problem was with
institutions and individuals who regard Shi'ites as heretics and
justify attacks on them.
In Tehran, the Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack on
fellow Shi'ites and called on the Saudi government to identify
and punish the perpetrators, state news agency ISNA said on
Wednesday.
In his Twitter message, Khoja also said Saudi Arabia would
not tolerate any news organisation that fomented sectarian
tension.
"The Ministry of Culture and Information will not be silent
towards any news organisation, be it written, audio, visual or
online, that tries to target the homeland's national unity,
security and stability," he said.
Last month, the Twitter account of one of Wesal's
broadcasters, Khaled al-Ghamdi, was suspended for allegedly
calling on followers to celebrate the death of Yemeni Shi'ite
members of the Houthi group in a suicide bombing that had killed
47 people in Sanaa.
(Additional reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo and Michelle
Moghtader in Dubai,; Writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Dominic
Evans)