RIYADH, March 14 The Saudi customs authority has
raised import taxes on cigarettes, it said on Monday, days after
some shop owners in the kingdom removed packs from their shelves
in anticipation of price hikes.
Saudi Customs changed its assessment of the value of certain
types of cigarettes, causing tariffs assessed on each pack to
rise, according to a statement on its website said.
"Importers submitted invoices showing the value of some
cigarettes as 2 riyals ($0.53) per pack, but that figure does
not represent the real price. Now, no price below 4 riyals will
be accepted," the statement said.
It did not elaborate on which brands or types of tobacco
products would be affected by the change.
A price list from one distributor, seen by Reuters, showed
retail prices updated as of March 13, with a pack of Marlboro
costing 12 riyals and L&M Loft 10 riyals.
In the country's 2016 budget statement in December, the
Finance Ministry said it would apply "additional fees on harmful
goods such as tobacco, soft drinks and the like", but gave no
date.
Its finances strained by low oil prices, Saudi Arabia is
trying to generate more non-oil revenues for the state while
curbing spending on services such as its subsidised public
healthcare system.
