* SATORP aiming to start first CDU by end-2012
* Full startup may come ahead of scheduled Q3 2013
By Humeyra Pamuk and Reem Shamseddine
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept 5 Saudi Aramco
and France's Total have started testing
their new refinery at Jubail, three sources with knowledge of
the project said, raising the prospect of full operation of the
$14 billion facility ahead of a scheduled start-up in the third
quarter of 2013.
Saudi Aramco Total Refinery and Petrochemicals Company
(SATORP) has fired up the boilers at the plant, designed to
reduce Saudi reliance on imports and meet rapidly rising fuel
demand.
The company hopes to bring the first of two crude
distillation units (CDU) online before year-end, the sources
said.
One of the sources said the new facility could be fully
operational in the second quarter.
Top oil exporter Aramco relies heavily on imported gasoline
and gasoil and plans to boost domestic refining capacity from
2.26 million bpd to 3.5 million bpd by 2016.
"The project is in pre-commissioning stage," one Saudi-based
industry source said.
A spokesman for SATORP said the project was on schedule but
gave no other details. A Total spokesperson contacted by Reuters
had no immediate comment.
"Boilers have already started. The first 200,000 bpd CDU is
going to start before the end of the year, that is what the JV
is targeting," a second industry source said, adding that the
second CDU was due to be brought online in the first quarter of
next year.
The joint venture's chief executive said last September he
expected the refinery to be fully operational in December 2013,
although in Saudi Aramco's 2011 annual review published last
May, this was brought forward to the third quarter of 2013.
Saudi Arabia's domestic fuel consumption has been booming
because of a growing population and economy. Heavy government
subsidies that make retail fuel prices some of the lowest in the
world have also helped stoke demand.
"Aramco wants to become as self-sufficient as they can as
quickly as possible," the second industry source said.
The state-run company is building two more refineries apart
from SATORP; one near the Red Sea city of Yanbu with China's
Sinopec, and another at Jizan, near the border with Yemen. All
will produce cleaner fuels and some petrochemicals.
It has also started upgrading existing refineries with a $2
billion project at a joint venture with U.S.-based Exxon Mobil
due to be in operation in 2013.
Jubail will refine Saudi heavy crude into a range of fuels
-- from gasoline to petroleum coke -- for domestic consumption
and export.
Around 54 percent of the project's output will be diesel and
jet fuel, with an estimated quantity of 11.4 million tonnes per
year. Annual gasoline and petcoke production is estimated to be
around 2.8 million tonnes and 2.1 million tonnes respectively.
(Additional reporting by Muriel Boselli in Paris, Editing by
Daniel Fineren and David Cowell)