Feb 10 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics and Information released the following December non-oil foreign trade data on Sunday: SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 12/12 11/12 12/11 non-oil exports 18.065 13.604 16.737 imports 50.525 45.565 41.035 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports 7.9 -5.6 nominal imports 23.1 13.7 NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data.