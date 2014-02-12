Feb 12 Saudi Arabia's imports in December fell
6.5 percent from a year earlier, while non-oil exports rose
strongly, data from the Central Department of Statistics and
Information showed on Wednesday.
SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 12/13 11/13 12/12
non-oil exports 19.938 17.789 18.264
imports 49.156 45.208 52.549
DETAILS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
nominal non-oil exports 9.2 10.4
nominal imports -6.5 -12.5
NOTE. Non-oil exports account for around 12 percent of
Saudi Arabia's overall exports. The world's largest oil
exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly
basis.
Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.
Analysts polled by Reuters in January forecast Saudi
Arabia's current account surplus at 14.7 percent for 2014, down
from an estimated 18.7 percent in 2013.