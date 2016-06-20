June 20 Saudi Arabia's imports shrank 25.6 percent in March compared with a year earlier, while non-oil exports dropped 9.1 percent, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Monday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 03/16 02/16 03/15 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 15.076 13.106 16.588 imports 44.044 40.685 59.203 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports -9.1 nominal imports -25.6 NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)