Aug 23 Saudi Arabia's imports in June tumbled
23.9 percent from a year earlier while non-oil exports dropped
10.0 percent, data from the Central Department of Statistics and
Information showed on Tuesday.
SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 06/16 05/16 06/15
(in bln riyals)
non-oil exports 14.261 15.681 15.847
imports 43.006 45.504 56.511
DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms)
nominal non-oil exports -10.0 - 0.4
nominal imports -23.9 -20.3
NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12
percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's
largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a
monthly basis.
