Aug 23 Saudi Arabia's imports in June tumbled 23.9 percent from a year earlier while non-oil exports dropped 10.0 percent, data from the Central Department of Statistics and Information showed on Tuesday. SAUDI FOREIGN TRADE 06/16 05/16 06/15 (in bln riyals) non-oil exports 14.261 15.681 15.847 imports 43.006 45.504 56.511 DYNAMICS OF TRADE (pct y/y change in riyal terms) nominal non-oil exports -10.0 - 0.4 nominal imports -23.9 -20.3 NOTE: Non-oil exports usually account for around 12 percent of the overall exports of Saudi Arabia. The world's largest oil exporter does not release complete trade data on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Richard Balmforth)