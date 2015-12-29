RIYADH Dec 29 Saudi Arabia and Turkey agreed on the need to set up a "strategic cooperation council" to stengthen military, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday.

"The meeting produced a desire to set up a high-level strategic cooperation council between the two countries," Jubeir told a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart after talks in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, between Saudi King Abdullah and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

He said the council will deal with security, military, economic, trade, energy and investment between the two countries. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King)