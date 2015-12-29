Zahran Alloush (C), commander of Jaysh al Islam, talks during a conference in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh/Files

RIYADH Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that the killing of prominent Syrian rebel leader Zahran Alloush, the commander of Jaysh al- Islam group, in a Russian air strike last week does not serve the peace process in Syria.

"We believe that assassinating Zahran Alloush or fighting leaders that had supported a peaceful solution and fights Daesh (Islamic State) in Syria does not serve the peace process in Syria," Jubeir told journalists at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart during a visit to Riyadh. Alloush was killed in a Russian air strike last Friday.

