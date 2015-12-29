ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
RIYADH Dec 29 Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday that the killing of prominent Syrian rebel leader Zahran Alloush, the commander of Jaysh al- Islam group, in a Russian air strike last week does not serve the peace process in Syria.
"We believe that assassinating Zahran Alloush or fighting leaders that had supported a peaceful solution and fights Daesh (Islamic State) in Syria does not serve the peace process in Syria," Jubeir told journalists at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart during a visit to Riyadh. Alloush was killed in a Russian air strike last Friday.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy, writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King)
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
BEIJING, May 7 Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli has stressed the need for "steady" planning in an ambitious new economic zone the government has touted as a driver of growth in northern China, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.