DUBAI May 7 Saudi Arabia and Ukraine's Antonov
aircraft company are to build transport planes for military and
civilian use in a deal strengthening the kingdom's drive to
develop a domestic military industry.
The state-backed King Abdulaziz City for Science and
Technology (KACST) said it had signed an agreement with Antonov
to produce the AN-32 aircraft.
Antonov said in a separate statement a modernised version of
the AN-32 would be designed jointly and then produced in Saudi
Arabia, which would own the blueprints for the model.
The propeller-driven plane can carry paratroopers or cargo
and play civilian roles, according to Antonov's website.
"The deal will fulfil the needs of the kingdom for small
cargo aircraft in both the military and civilian sector, and
will modernise its current fleet which has logistical work such
as moving military equipment and troops in addition to medical
evacuation," KACST said in a statement seen on Thursday.
It did not disclose the value of the project, where the
planes would be built or when the project would start.
Oil-rich Saudi Arabia, currently leading an aerial campaign
against Houthi rebels in Yemen, overtook India to become the
world's biggest weapons importer last year, buying nearly $6.5
billion worth, according to research company IHS. It has done
little military trade with Ukraine in the past.
Ukraine's armed forces are locked in conflict with
pro-Russian separatist rebels and its Western-backed government
faces a growing economic crisis and shortage of revenue.
U.S.-allied Saudi Arabia is keen to develop domestic
manufacturing to cut its need for imports and diversify its
economy beyond oil. It makes aviation components and carries out
aircraft maintenance but not large-scale assembly of planes.
