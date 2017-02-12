RIYADH Feb 12 U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres said on Sunday the U.N. envoy to Yemen had his full
support, days after Yemen's Houthi group asked him not to renew
the diplomat's term due to what it alleged was bias against the
Iranian-aligned movement.
In a joint news conference with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel
al-Jubeir on a visit to Riyadh, Guterres appealed to the
combatants in Yemen's almost two-year-old war not to exploit the
delivery of humanitarian aid, adding any such action was to be
condemned.
Jubeir described Saudi-American relations as excellent and
said the two countries saw eye to eye on Yemen, Syria, Libya and
the fight against militancy.
(Reporting by Katie Paul, Editing by William Maclean)