By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Oct 21 Saudi Arabia's rights record came
under fire at the United Nations on Monday, critics accusing the
kingdom of jailing activists without due process and abusing the
basic rights of Saudi women and foreign workers.
At the U.N. Human Rights Council, Britain called for
abolition of the Saudi system of male guardianship for women and
was joined by the United States in raising cases of forced
labour imposed on migrant workers.
The U.S. delegation also voiced concern at Saudi
restrictions on freedoms of religion and of association, while
Germany called for a moratorium on its use of the death penalty.
"Many countries have problematic records, but Saudi Arabia
stands out for its extraordinarily high levels of repression and
its failure to carry out its promises to the Human Rights
Council," Joe Stork, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights
Watch, said in a statement to the meeting.
Saudi Arabia, which hosts 9 million foreign workers out of a
total population of 28 million, was taking all steps needed to
protect their rights and provide appropriate conditions, said
Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, president of the Saudi Human
Rights Commission.
They included a ban on outdoor work in the heat between
mid-day and 3 p.m. from June to August, when temperatures are
usually higher than 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and can
soar to 50 degrees.
"With regard to women's rights, the Islamic Sharia (law)
guarantees fair gender equality and the state's legislative
enactments do not differentiate between men and women," he said.
Saudi women were full citizens able to dispose of their
property and manage their affairs without seeking permission
from anyone, he said.
Britain said more women should be placed in positions of
authority and the Saudi government should end the guardianship
system.
The rules restrict women's legal rights in marriage,
divorce, child custody, inheritance, property ownership and
decision-making in the family, as well as choice of residency,
education and jobs, U.N. experts have said previously.
