* Jobless benefits introduced in December of $533 a month
now paid to 1 million Saudis
* Unemployment rate is 10.5 percent but labour force
participation rate only 36 percent
* Women make up over 80 percent of jobless payment
beneficiaries
By Angus McDowall
RIYADH, March 28 More than 1 million Saudi
Arabians are now receiving unemployment benefit, the labour
ministry said on Wednesday, underlining a source of potential
discontent that the rulers of the world's top oil exporter are
keen to contain.
The "Hafiz" programme, which pays unemployed Saudis 2,000
riyals ($533) a month for up to one year, was announced by King
Abdullah during the Arab uprisings last spring and introduced in
late 2011.
"The number of beneficiaries this month rose by 40 percent
from last month and by 170 percent from December when the
programme started to pay the monthly subsidy," said the official
Saudi Press Agency, quoting Khaled al-Ajmi, the Labour Ministry
official in charge of Hafiz.
Thanks to a decades-long population boom, the Saudi
government can no longer afford to reduce unemployment by
creating public sector jobs. Last year's revolutions in Egypt,
Tunisia, Libya, Yemen and Syria were blamed by some on high
youth unemployment.
Officially the kingdom's unemployment rate is 10.5 percent,
but that figure does not include the large numbers of
working-age Saudis not counted as part of the labour force.
Recent government figures show the labour force
participation rate, meaning people who are in jobs or who say
they are looking for work, is 36.4 percent, about half the
global average, say economists.
Jeddah-based Arab News reported on Wednesday that the head
of a parallel unemployment programme run by the Labour Ministry
said joblessness cost the government 5.5 billion riyals a year.
Around 90 percent of Saudis in work are employed by the
government, while 90 percent of jobs in private companies are
filled by around 8 million foreigners.
Expatriates tend to fill higher-paying technical roles for
which many Saudis lack the experience, and very low-paying jobs
that many Saudis see as menial.
In January, Labour Minister Adel al-Fakeih said the
conservative Islamic kingdom needed to create 3 million jobs for
Saudi nationals by 2015 and 6 million jobs by 2030, partly
through the "Saudisation" of work now being done by expatriates.
Last year Saudi Arabia's economy grew by 6.8 percent, buoyed
by strong oil revenues and a government spending spree. There
are about 18 million Saudi nationals in the country.
JOBLESS WOMEN
More than 80 percent of people receiving unemployment
benefit are women, said SPA. Despite opposition from powerful
religious conservatives, the government is pushing for more
Saudi women to enter the job market.
It has designated women-only working environments including
lingerie and cosmetics shops.
Some government critics say the Hafiz programme might
discourage Saudis from looking for jobs in the private sector,
where salaries are sometimes lower than the unemployment
benefit.
However, economists say it might also push Saudis currently
listed as out of the labour force to register as unemployed,
meaning the government will develop a more accurate picture of
jobless levels.
Those receiving benefits are added to a new national
employment database that lists people seeking work alongside
details of their qualifications, education and employment
history to help match them with suitable employers.
In addition to the Hafiz programme, the government has also
introduced a new system of quotas for Saudi versus foreign
employees, set according to the size and sector of each company.
However, the official quoted by Arab News said that half of
all private companies in the Middle East's largest economy were
in the ministry's lowest bracket of compliance with Saudisation
quotas.
Companies that perform badly in the quota system will be
prevented from acquiring visas for new foreign employees.
The Labour Ministry has also sponsored career fairs in the
kingdom's largest cities where it vets job seekers before
pairing them with potential employers.
That initiative is aimed at reassuring private companies,
which have traditionally seen imported labour as cheaper and
more reliable than Saudi workers, that job candidates will be
qualified for any positions on offer.